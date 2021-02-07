LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $6.26. LAIX shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,236,150 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LAIX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.