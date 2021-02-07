Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 56 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

