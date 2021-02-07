L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

