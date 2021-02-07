L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.
NYSE:LHX opened at $182.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.