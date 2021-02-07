Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KURA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

