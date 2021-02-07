KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $134.14 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004333 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $134.14 million and $13.54 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

