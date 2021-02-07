K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.67 ($9.02).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

SDF traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €9.35 ($11.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.