Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.90 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $181.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

