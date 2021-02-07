Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 490.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of RYH stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $274.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.