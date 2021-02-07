Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,779 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $298.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average is $255.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

