Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,837 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,069.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.