Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $498,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Chemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 35.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

