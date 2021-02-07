Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,973 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $217.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

