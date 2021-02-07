Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.04 and last traded at $97.04. Approximately 609,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 205,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

