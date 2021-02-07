Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 2.07% of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXE. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $84.40 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.