Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 188,467 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 112,127 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

COP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.