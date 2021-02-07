Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

