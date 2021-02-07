KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $371,035.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $371,035.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00006509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

