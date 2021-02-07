Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.