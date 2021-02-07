KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.42 ($84.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

KGX traded down €0.76 ($0.89) on Friday, reaching €73.38 ($86.33). 196,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

