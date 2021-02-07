Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

