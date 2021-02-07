Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.