Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

