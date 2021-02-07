Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $219.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.