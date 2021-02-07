Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBA. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

