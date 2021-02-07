Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,651 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $151.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $153.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

