Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $29.97 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

