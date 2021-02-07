Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 45,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

