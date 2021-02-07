Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Also, its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60%. For third-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales growth in mid- to high-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the pandemic. Also, temporary cost-control actions, depreciation and amortization, and restructuring charges are predicted to be headwinds in second-half fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

