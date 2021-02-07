KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

