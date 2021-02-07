Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 280 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

