KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $119.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

