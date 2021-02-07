Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.