Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JE opened at $7.83 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $376.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

