Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $221.66

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.66 and traded as low as $212.00. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 4,174 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.77. The company has a market capitalization of £32.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

