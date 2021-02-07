JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,568,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 169,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

