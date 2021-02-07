JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

