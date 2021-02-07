JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 260

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.67) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.
