JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 260

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.67) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Kingfisher plc (KGF.L)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

