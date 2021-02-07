Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,383. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

