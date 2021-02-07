John Brandon Wagner Sells 5,385 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $48.32 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in EverQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in EverQuote by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.