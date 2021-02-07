John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $427.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.20 million and the lowest is $423.45 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $545.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

JBT traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.21. 147,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,075. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

