JMP Securities Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

