Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $155.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $190.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -355.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,108. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

