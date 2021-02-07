Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $69.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $60.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $83.88 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.78.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.