Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.97 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.80 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.