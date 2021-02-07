Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PACW opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

