Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.