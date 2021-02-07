Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

