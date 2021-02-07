Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $97.43. 247,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $108.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

