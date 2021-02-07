iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

