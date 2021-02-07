iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,892,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.